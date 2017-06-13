May, Macron Announce Counter-terrorism Action Plan

Channels Television
Updated June 13, 2017

May, Macron Announce Counter-terrorism Action PlanBritish Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron said they have agreed on an action plan on counter-terrorism that aims to remove radicalising material from the internet.

Both leaders made the announcement in Paris, as their countries have been hit by deadly Islamist militant attacks in recent months.

They met on Tuesday for a working dinner before together attending a France vs England football friendly match at the Stade de France stadium.

A minute of silence was offered to remember the victims of the London Bridge attack.

Reuters


