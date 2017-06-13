One Dead, Several Injured In Owerri Auto Crash

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in a fatal accident that occurred along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Narrating the cause of the accident, witnesses said a truck which had a break failure rammed into a tricycle on the other lane of the road and killed the driver instantly.

They said the truck was trailed by officials of the traffic management team, following its alleged non-compliance to the state government’s directive which banned truck movement during the day.

Angry youths reportedly attacked the truck driver and the traffic officials where several were injured.

It however took intervention of the Police before the situation was brought under control.