Oyo Govt Gives Developers Of Illegal Structures 30-Day Ultimatum

The Oyo State Government has given property developers in the state a 30-day ultimatum to pull down their illegal structures to avoid facing the wrath of the government.

The government also urged the people of the state to secure approval for building plans in line with the laws of the state and federation from the Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control.

Director-General of the Bureau, Mr Waheed Gbadamosi, who said this in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday, explained that it was imperative for the people of the state to comply with planning laws and building instructions to avert disaster.

Mr Gbadamosi said a task force set up by the government would soon embark on the certification of approved building plans, directing those who obtained building approval from other sources to re-submit their plans for processing and approval after paying the necessary planning fees.

He said, “Oyo State government frowns at the development of illegal structures in the State. This is to give the developers of the illegal structures a 30-day ultimatum to pull it down.

“The compliance with this directive will be for a period of 30 days after which the offending developers with such fake papers will be dealt with in accordance with the planning laws.

“Our people should note that building plan approvals in line with the laws of the State and Federation lie with the Bureau and its zonal offices alone.

“People should stop obtaining approvals from other sources as any approval outside the bureau will be regarded as invalid.”