Phyno Finally Reacts To ‘I’m A Fan’ Controversy

Musician, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding his song, ‘I Am A Fan’.

The controversy began when American singer, Pia Mia released a strikingly similar version, months after that of the Nigerian rap artist was released off his album ‘The Playmaker’.

Amid the situation, Producer, Decarlo, came out to state that he wrote the original demo of the song and that he only authorised the version released by the American singer although he admitted that he offered the song to both Pia Mia and Phyno.

“I wrote the original demo of ‘I Am A Fan’ and pitched it to various artists. I worked with Pia Mia and Jeremih on the track, and their song is the only version authorized,” he said.

Phyno, on Monday however, took to twitter where he shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between himself and Decarlo.

This is the last time I will ever talk Abt this!!! But jst for the record !!!



He said it would be the last time He would react to the controversy.

Meanwhile, Singer, Mr Eazi, with whom Phyno recorded the song also attested that contrary to Decarlo’s claims, he had literally begged them to use the track.

“That night in the studio man like @iAMDECARLO sent @phynofino like 15 records begging us to use em and please keep his vocals,” he tweeted.

That night in the studio man like @iAMDECARLO sent @phynofino like 15records begging us to use em and please keep his vocals Lol

