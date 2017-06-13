Plateau Residents Urge INEC To Decentralise Registration Exercise

Some voters in Plateau State have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to review the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise by decentralising it in order to accommodate more people especially those in rural areas.

Despite complaints from several centres, some persons who spoke to Channels Television stated that the exercise has been going on smoothly in other centers.

INEC officer in charge of voters education and publicity in Plateau State, Osaretim Imahiyereobo, however stated that the complaints are being looked into by the commission.

“The commission is aware of the complaints. In Kaduna where we had a programme last week, the issue came up for discussion. It’s a yearlong process which is continuous and as the elections are getting close, there are chances that we will go down towards levels for the exercise. If we take it to wards levels now, it will be too expensive for the commission.”