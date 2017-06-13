Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man For Raping Deaf, Dumb Girl

The Ogun state police command says it has arrested a 20-year-old man for forcefully having unlawful canal knowledge of an 18-year-old deaf and dumb girl.

The suspect, Nurudeen Akintoye was arrested on June 7, 2017 when he lured the victim into the bush to forcefully have unlawful canal knowledge with her and was caught by the people of the area.

They tried to apply jungle justice on the him before the quick intervention of the police, were he was arrested and taken to the station.

The victim was reported to have been taken to general hospital Owode Egba for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the suspect be transferred to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The CP also warned members of the public to desist from applying jungle justice on anybody suspected of committing any crime, as all suspects are presumed to be innocent until a court of competent jurisdiction