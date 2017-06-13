Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 175th Anniversary Of First Train Journey

Queen Elizabeth (II) on Tuesday marked the 175th anniversary of the first train journey by a British monarch by travelling the same route as the historic trip.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh recreated the journey made by Queen Victoria on June 13, 1842 by taking a Great Western Railway service from Slough to London Paddington.

The queen who was radiantly dressed in a pink coat and matching hat, waved and smiled to well-wishers as she boarded GWR’s new Intercity express train.