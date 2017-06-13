Ronaldo Accused of €14.7m Tax Fraud
Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of €14.7million in taxes between 2011 and 2014.
The Spanish prosecutor’s office in Madrid filed a lawsuit against the soccer star on Tuesday.
In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said Ronaldo had knowingly used a “business structure” created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.
The lawsuit is based on a report sent to the prosecutor’s office from Spain’s tax agency AEAT, it said.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Ronaldo’s representatives for comment.
