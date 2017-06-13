Sports Federations Get New Presidents

Elections into the National Sports Federations have been concluded in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

2004 Olympic gold medallist Daniel Igali will continue as President of Wrestling Federation while Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara was elected President of Karate Federation.

Ishaya Tikon takes over at the Table Tennis Federation, Samuel Ocheho displaced incumbent Yusuf Dauda to become Handball Federation President and Francis Orbih replaced Justice Danlami Senchi as Badminton Federation President.

Also, Boye Oyerinde becomes new Squash Federation boss while former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola has been elected President of Golf Federation.

Other sports federation presidents elected on Tuesday include Festus Porbeni (canoeing, rowing and yachting), Abdul Ningi (hockey) and Ibrahim Gusau (athletics).

Others are Adam Ukenya (cricket), Babatunde Fatayi-Williams (swimming), Dayo Akindoju (tennis), Lekan Adeyemi (chess), Musa Nimrod (volleyball) and Kelvin Erhunwunse (gymnastics).