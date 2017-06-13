Sunshine Stars To Play Remaining Matches In Ijebu Ode

Relegation-threatened Sunshine Stars will play their remaining Nigeria Professional Football League matches at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

This follows a breach of a previous order that the Akure-based outfit should play three of their previous home games at the Akure Township Stadium behind closed doors.

They were also fined one million naira for failing to control their players in the Matchday 23 game against Plateau United last Wednesday.

Sunshine Stars goalkeeper David Ariyo has also been suspended for 12 games for alleged assault on match officials.