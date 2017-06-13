Tokyo 2020 Organisers To Deliver IOC Vision

The Head of organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 games, Yoshiro Mori, is confident they will deliver what the International Olympic Committee has envisioned ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic games.

A total of 339 games will be featured in the 2020 Olympics, that includes 18 new events like baseball, softball, and karate.

He said the organizers are also mulling to collect ideas for the opening and closing ceremonies through social media.