UK PM Calls For Unity After Election Debacle

UK’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday, told Britain’s newly returned parliament that the country needed to come together to face the challenges of leaving the European Union and maintaining security after recent attacks by Islamist militants.

“As we face difficult challenges ahead, let us come together in a spirit of national unity” said the Prime Minister.

The leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said he was looking forward to the Queen’s Speech – when the chosen government traditionally spells out its policy plans – as soon as the “coalition of chaos” has been finalised.