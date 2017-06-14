Arewa/Biafra Threats: Do Not Panic, Lai Mohammed Tells Nigerians

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has asked Nigerians not to panic or find alternatives outside the country in the face of the recent threats by the Arewa and Biafra groups.

The Minister stated this on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

“The idea is not just to assure Nigerians that we are doing something about it but also to give comfort to all Nigerians that this matter is completely under control,” he said.

Mr Mohammed gave strong assurances that the Federal Government was putting measures in place measure to address the issue.

He further reiterated that Nigeria remains safe for every citizen and everyone is free to live in any desired part of the country.

“Any Nigerian anywhere is safe. The security authorities are completely on top of the matter and they will deal decisively with any conduct that they believe is going to create instability in the country,” the Minster said.

“So there is no need for anybody to panic, there is no need for anybody to move from any part of the country. The security agencies are on top of the matter and there is no reason for anybody to panic,” he added.