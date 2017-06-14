Army Refutes Amnesty Report Of Alleged Extra-Judicial Killings

Channels Television
Updated June 14, 2017
Army Arrests Three Suspected Chadian Boko Haram Terrorists
File Photo

The Special Board of Inquiry investigating the allegations of extra-judicial killings by some soldiers in North-East Nigeria has refuted the claims levelled against them by Amnesty International.

The Nigerian Army Chief of Civil/ Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said ‎all the soldiers mentioned in the report have been investigated and none of them engaged in any extra-judicial killing or human rights abuse of suspected insurgents.

The board expressed concerns about the position of the Amnesty International which it said has led to the suspension of visas of some senior military officers who defended the Army on the allegations of human rights violation.


More on Local

Saraki’s Victory A Testimony Of Incorruptibility – Gov Ahmed

Gov Geidam Condemns Threat To Igbos, Calls For Unity

My Vindication Calls For Celebration, Says Saraki

Photos: Joyful Saraki Supporters At CCT

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV