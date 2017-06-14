Enugu Govt To Partner FG On ICT University

The Enugu governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has announced his resolve to partner with the Federal Government to get the ICT University of Nigeria running in Enugu State.

Ugwuanyi said this during a working visit by members of the implementation committee on ICT University of Nigeria who are in the state on a physical assessment tour of the facilities on site, led by Dr Henry Nkemadu.

According to governor Ugwuanyi, the state government is aware of the ICT benefit and had embarked on implementation of policy that envisages a positive and prosperous future noting also that this initiative by the Federal Government will make Enugu an academic aviation and business hub of the region.

“We are obliged as a government to offer all necessary support and cooperation to ensure the successful establishment and the continuous growth of Enugu campus of the ICT. We will make available lands just as you have requested”

Governor ugwuanyi however commended the Federal Government for making Enugu a choice destination for such a giant intellectual facility.

However, the leader of the delegation Dr Henry Nkemadu told governor Ugwuanyi that the Enugu digital bridge institute is set to be converted to ICT University of Nigeria and will commence operations earnestly.

The Committee after its visit is expected to report and make recommendations to the Federal Government on additional requirements for the University to meet with international best practices.