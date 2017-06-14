Osun West: Husain Emerges APC Candidate, Promises Better Representation

Senator Mudashir Husain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has promised effective representation of the people of Osun West Senatorial District at the Senate.

Senator Husain stated this in his acceptance speech shortly after winning the primary election for the Osun West Senatorial District bye-election on Wednesday.

He described his victory at the primaries as significant for the party, the people of the senatorial district and Osun State in general.

The APC candidate noted that the primaries was a further testimony of the life-changing developments of the APC led-administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

He used the occasion to call for the observation of a minute’s silence in honour of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke whose death he described as painful.

“It is to the public knowledge, that this contest was characterised by twists and turns, amongst which was my earlier disqualification by the Screening Committee of the party which decision was upheld by the Appeal Screening Committee. However, as stipulated in the guideline of our party, the NWC upheld my further appeal to it as the body with the power to make final verdict on the qualification of any candidate,” he said.

“I believe in the oneness of our party and I took the decision to use legal means to correct what I felt had been wrongly done by both the Screening Committee and the Screening Appeal Committee. Fortunately, the National Working Committee of our party upheld our contentions; this is the beauty of democracy, especially in a political party like ours,” Senator Husain added.

He further asked party members to work together as a team in order to secure ultimate victory at the poll on Saturday, July 8.

“Our contenders, I mean the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), though scattered and disorganised, are looking for loopholes to ridicule us but we must remain undivided so that we can all coast to victory at the election,” he said.

Husain promised that if he returns to the Senate, he would use the mandate effectively to serve the people of Oṣun West Senatorial District and build on Adeleke’s successes.