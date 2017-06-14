Ife Clash: Court Begins Trial of Monarch, Others

An Osogbo High Court in Osun State has commenced the trial of the six persons arraigned in connection with the Ife communal clash.

The suspects – Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Pastor Taiwo Fakuwajo, Akeem Eluwole, Bamidele Elurisanmi, Jimoh Sakiru, and Daniel Olanrewaju – had earlier been arraign on April 28, 2017, on 14 counts of murder, arson, armed robbery and conspiracy.

The security within and outside the court premises was heightened as nine traditional rulers and other relatives of the accused were all present in court to witness the trial.

During the proceeding, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Simon Lough, said he was ready to continue the trial as he produced four Hausa witnesses.

He said, “I brought four witnesses to court today and they are ready to give testimony in Hausa language and I prayed the court to provide an interpreter.”

Simon then called the first witness named Mallam Nasri to give his testimony before the court in Hausa.

However, the defence counsel opposed the prayer of the prosecutor.

He said, “The first witness that is being called upon, gave his statement in English and documented it in Ethe Englishlanguage according to the document provided. I don’t see a reason why the prosecutor will now claim his witness does not understand English.”

The witness, however, gave his testimony in Hausa.

During the testimony, Nasri he said he could identify three accused persons – Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Pastor Taiwo Fakuwajo and Akeem Eluwole.

He said, “When the crisis started, I saw both Oba Ademola and Akeem Elujobi beating some Hausa children over the allegation of Akeem’s wife of messing up her frontage, I tried to intervene but Oba Ademola threatened to beat me if I do so.

“I went to the police station to report and some police officers followed me to the scene. Immediately Oba Ademola and his goons saw the police, they all ran away.

“The following day, during the clash I saw Pastor Fakowajo shoot and kill one Salmon Mohammad in my presence and some of the people that attacked were putting on mask.

“I lost N8.7 million to the clash that claimed many lives.”

The judge adjourned the case till June 15, 2017, for further hearing.