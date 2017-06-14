London Fire: 24 More People Hospitalised

Twenty-four more people have been admitted at a hospital in London, increasing the number of hospitalised victims to 74, following the tower incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

A consultant at St Mary’s Hospital where some of the victims were admitted, noted that they are doing all they can to support them.

“We are continuing to care for patients who are primarily suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. Along with emergency services and other receiving hospitals, we’re ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to care for and support those affected by this dreadful incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses have recounted their horror at waking up to the fire that engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London, with some describing it as “an absolute nightmare” and even “like something out of a horror movie”.