London Fire: 12 Dead, 75 Others Hospitalised

Twelve persons have been confirmed dead following the London tower block fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Currently, 75 people are being treated in six hospitals while hundreds of firefighters remain at the scene in West London.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses have recounted their horror at waking up to the fire that engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London, with some describing it as “an absolute nightmare” and even “like something out of a horror movie“.