May Promises “Proper” Investigation Into London Fire

British Prime Minister Theresa May has promised that there would be a full investigation into the cause of a fire that ripped through a London tower block, killing 12 residents with dozens more left injured.

“In due course when the scene is secure, when it is possible to identify the cause of this fire, there will be proper investigation and if there are any lessons to be learned, they will be and action will be taken,” she said in televised statement.

The British PM noted that though talks with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party aimed at securing their support for her minority government were continuing, the fire had taken priority on Wednesday.

“I just received the latest update on the appalling tragedy at Grenfell Tower. Twelve people have been confirmed dead in this terrible fire that has taken place and sadly, the police expect that number to rise further. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all of those who had their homes destroyed. It’s impossible to comprehend the horror of what they’ve been going through.

“The response of people living nearby who provided help, compassion and support has [I think once again] shown the fantastic spirit of London. Earlier today, I ordered a cross-government meeting to ensure that every assistance was being given to manage the emergency service response and that group will meet again tomorrow.

“Once again our emergency services — the fire service, ambulance, NHS and police — have shown incredible bravery working in truly appalling conditions and their work will continue for some time and I know everybody will want to join me in thanking them for their amazing bravery.

“Many people will be working round-the-clock in the NHS to treat those who have been injured and working elsewhere to provide help and support to those who have no home to return to.

May’s Conservative Party, which failed to win a majority in an election last week, has been holding talks with the DUP on securing the support of its 10 members of parliament to pass legislation.

