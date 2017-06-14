Mayweather Confirms Fight With McGregor

Channels Television
Updated June 14, 2017

Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is set to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas on August 26.

The 40-year-old American confirmed the details of the contest on Wednesday in a video he posted on Twitter.

In his reaction, 28-year-old Irish UFC lightweight champion McGregor said “the fight is on”.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather retired unbeaten in September 2015 after 49 bouts.


