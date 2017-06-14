Mayweather Confirms Fight With McGregor
Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is set to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas on August 26.
The 40-year-old American confirmed the details of the contest on Wednesday in a video he posted on Twitter.
IT’S OFFICIAL!!! https://t.co/ND07Ixugs2 pic.twitter.com/JpqFW5WbcB
— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) June 14, 2017
In his reaction, 28-year-old Irish UFC lightweight champion McGregor said “the fight is on”.
THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017
Former five-weight world champion Mayweather retired unbeaten in September 2015 after 49 bouts.
More on Sports
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
10 hours ago