Moroccan King Hosts France’s Macron

Updated June 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday met with Moroccan King, Mohammed VI at the start of a two-day visit to the Kingdom.

It is Macron’s first visit to a North African country since being elected President on May 7. He visited Algiers and Tunis during his campaign.

King Mohammed sent his congratulations to the new President on his election day, praising his “human and intellectual qualities” as well as his “choice for progress, openness and trust in the future”.

He expressed optimism that the French-Moroccan partnership would benefit from his election, especially in the fight against terrorism in the sub-Saharan region.

