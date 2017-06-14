No Verdict In Cosby’s Trial After Days Of Jury Deliberations

The jury deciding Bill Cosby’s fate at his sexual assault trial adjourned on Tuesday, June 13 after 16 hours of deliberations over 1-1/2 days failed to produce a verdict.

The jurors in Norristown, Pennsylvania, reviewed the entertainer’s account as well as that of his accuser during a long day on Tuesday.

Several members looked exhausted as they filed into court around 9:20 p.m. to be dismissed for the night.

Earlier in the day, the jury had asked to rehear the testimony of a police officer who was present in 2005 when Andrea Constand first reported the 2004 incident and reviewed portions of sworn depositions that Cosby gave more than a decade ago.

Cosby, 79, best known for his role as the dad in the 1980s hit TV family comedy “The Cosby Show,” is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Cosby has denied all the accusations.