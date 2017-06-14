Photos: Osinbajo Meets With Northern Leaders

Channels Television
Updated June 14, 2017

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has met with northern leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting follows the backdrop of recent threats issued by Arewa youths to the South East.

The Acting President during the meeting read the riot act and warned that the Federal Government will take very seriously and prosecute any attempt by anyone to promote violence and disrupt the peace in the country.

Below are some of the pictures from the meeting.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Meets with northern leaders at Presidential Villa, Abuja
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo chats with Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, NSA Major General Babagana Mongonu and President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki during a meeting with leaders from the Northern States over hate speeches and several agitation at the State house in Abuja
Osinbajo exchanging pleasantries during the meeting
Osinbajo,others during the National Anthem and Pledge

Cross section of the meeting with northern leaders


More on Local

Benue LG Chairmen Pledge To Improve Education, Healthcare Facilities

Nasarawa Police Give Owners Of Illegal Firearms 30-Day Ultimatum

SARS Officer Dies In Ogun Car Crash

Al-Makura Urges Peaceful Coexistence In Nasarawa

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV