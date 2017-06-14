Photos: Osinbajo Meets With Northern Leaders
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has met with northern leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting follows the backdrop of recent threats issued by Arewa youths to the South East.
The Acting President during the meeting read the riot act and warned that the Federal Government will take very seriously and prosecute any attempt by anyone to promote violence and disrupt the peace in the country.
Below are some of the pictures from the meeting.