Tolisso Joins Bayern On Record Five-Year Deal

Bayern Munich on Wednesday broke their transfer record to sign versatile midfielder Corentin Tolisso for 41.5 million euros ($46.75 million), with Frenchman penning a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old moves to the German side from French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, which he joined as a teenager.

He has emerged Bayern’s biggest transfer, beating the previous mark of 40 million spent on Javi Martinez in 2012.

The French club said in a statement that it was also their biggest transfer to date and could bring in another six million euros based on incentives included in the deal with Bayern.

Bayern have won the German league a record five consecutive times but have not made it past the semi-finals in the Champions League since they won the title in 2013.