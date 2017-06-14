My Vindication Calls For Celebration, Says Saraki

Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki has hailed the verdict of Code of Conduct Tribunal, dismissing the charges of false declaration of assets against him.

Dr Saraki said the verdict of the CCT offered Nigerians a reason to celebrate as it showed that the judiciary remains a sanctuary for all those who seek justice.

“After undergoing the crucible of a tortuous trial, my vindication today calls for celebration,” the Senate President said in a statement.

“It is my belief however that if there should be any celebration at all, it should be a celebration of the hopes that this judgment gives us as citizens that despite all the challenges that we face as a country, we are well on our way to building a country where the innocent needs not be afraid.”

The Senate President also said that he bore no grudge against all those behind what he described as his persecution.

He said, “On a personal note, I harbour no grudge against anyone, regardless of the role they might have played in the persecution that I had endured in the last two years.

“I believe that If my trial had in any way given hope to the common man that no matter the forces arraigned against him, he can still get justice in our courts, then my tribulation had not been in vain.”

Dr Saraki, who said he had been confident of victory throughout the trial which started in 2015, explained that the outcome also renewed confidence in the nation’s judiciary.

He said, “You would recall that at the beginning of the trial, I maintained that I will clear my name. The conclusion of this trial has vindicated my position.

“With the outcome of this case, our faith is renewed in our courts and our hope is restored that the judiciary in our country could indeed provide sanctuary for all those who seek justice.”

He thanked God for making his victory possible and expressed gratitude to his family and colleagues in the National Assembly as well as his supporters and legal team, who he said ensured that justice was served.

He added, “Now that this distraction is over, we can even achieve so much more. We must now proceed from here with greater vigour to deliver on the expectations of Nigerians and show that this 8th Senate can indeed play a central role in improving the quality of lives of our people. “