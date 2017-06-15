INEC Considers Solar-Powered Devices For Voter Registration, Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to partner with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to enhance electoral conduct in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement from the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Adedeji Soyebi.

“The Commission today (Thursday) received a team from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, led by the Honourable Minister, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu. The team demonstrated a solar-powered machine developed by the NASENI for the purposes of voter registration, electronic voting and collation of results,” the statement said.

Mr Soyebi revealed that at the end of the demonstration, INEC and NASENI agreed to set up a joint technical committee to examine the initiative and suggest the way forward.

He also hinted that 954, 001 Nigerians have been registered so far in the on-going Continuous Voter Registration exercise while 300 additional capturing devices would be deployed to ease congestion in the registration exercise.

“Further to the review of the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise at its retreat held in Kaduna on June 7, 2017, the Commission considered the progress made so far at its weekly meeting held today.

“The Commission noted that as at the end of the eighth week of the exercise, 954, 001 Nigerians had registered. It considered a number of challenges the exercise faced and has decided to deploy 300 additional Direct Data Capture Machines (DDCMs) to some of the existing centres to ease congestion, as well as create new centres in areas with special needs,” the statement added.