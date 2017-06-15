PIB Passes Second Reading At House Of Reps

The House of Representatives is making progress on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Three bills seeking to reform different aspects of Nigeria’s petroleum and gas industry scaled through the second reading on Thursday after an extensive debate with most lawmakers speaking in support of the bills.

Some lawmakers, however, noted that the bills should have been taken as a single bill.

The first bill seeks to provide a governance framework for the petroleum industry while the second bill was a framework relating to oil producing host communities’ participation, an aspect that was contentious in the last assembly.

The last bill was on the establishment of a legal and regulatory framework for operating in the upstream and downstream sectors.

The bills have been referred to a special House of Representatives ad-hoc committee for further legislative scrutiny.