‘Baby Driver’ Premieres In Downtown Los Angeles

Baby Driver is a 2017 American film written and directed by Edgar Wright, starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx.

The film premiered in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night June 14.

It is the latest from director Edgar Wright and is about a young and talented getaway driver named Baby, played by Ansel Elgort, who usesmusic to both combat tinnitus that he developed following an accident as a child and to heighten his focus and reflexes behind the wheel.

Baby meets the girl of his dreams, played by Lily James, and he sees it as a chance to ditch his life of crime and make a clean getaway.

The only problem is that his boss, played by Kevin Spacey, has other plans.

Edgar Wright has stated that he first had the idea for the film in 1994, however he adapted the film’s original planned beginning into a 2003 music video he directed for Mint Royale’s “Blue Song”, which starred Noel Fielding as a music-loving getaway driver for a group of bank robbers.

On July 22, 2014, it was announced that Edgar Wright, who left the project Ant-Man, would next direct Baby Driver for Working Title Films and would produce the film.

The movie had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 11, 2017, and is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 28, 2017, by TriStar Pictures.