Claudio Ranieri Takes Over As Coach At Nantes

Channels Television
Updated June 15, 2017

Ranieri Takes Over As Coach At NantesVeteran Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The 65-year-old led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season, despite facing a number of challenges at the club.

Nantes confirmed that he had signed a two-year contract in what the club described as a “nice coup by the Nantes directors.”

It will be Ranieri’s second stint in France after he led AS Monaco out of the second division in 2012-13 and then to second place in Ligue 1 the following season.

He replaced Portuguese Sergio Conceicao, who led Nantes from the relegation zone in December to a seventh-place finish this season, but then resigned to take charge of Porto in his homeland.

The well-travelled Italian has coached eight different clubs in his homeland, including Juventus, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli, as well as Atletico Madrid and Valencia in Spain; Chelsea and Leicester City in England; and the Greek national side.

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester in February only nine months after leading them to the Premier League title.


