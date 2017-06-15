Court Dismisses Application Of Companies Linked To Patience Jonathan

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Thursday threw out the application brought by a former special adviser to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Waripamo Owei-Dudafa and four companies challenging the ruling of a Federal High Court which convicted the companies.

The companies are Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd, and Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd.

They had on September 15, 2016 pleaded guilty to laundering the sum of $15m in a matter involving the wife of the former president, Mrs Patience Jonathan.

Justice Babs Kewumi of the Federal High Court had dismissed an application filed by Mr Mike Ozekhome, challenging his ruling on the guilty plea of the four companies on the grounds that the application was incompetent and an abuse of process.

Ozekhome further approached the Appeal Court on behalf of his clients, but Justice Ugochukwu Oguakwu of the Appeal Court also dismissed the application.

Justice Oguakwu ruled that the notice of intention to contest the appeal was incompetent and liable to be dismissed.