Dennis Rodman Observes Basketball Training In Pyongyang

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dennis Rodman observed North Korean basketball players training in Pyongyang on Thursday, the North’s official news agency KCNA reported.

Video provided by KCNA showed Rodman watching the basketball training and speaking to North Korean athletes at an indoor stadium, as well as meeting other national athletes in other sports, some of whom were medalists.

He said the North Korean athletes achieved ‘great success’ in the international tournaments in recent years, KCNA reported.

Earlier in the day, the North said it had released U.S. university student Otto Warmbier from detention on ‘humanitarian grounds.’

Reuters