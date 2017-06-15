FG Seeks Partnership With States To Strengthen Primary Healthcare

The Federal Government is seeking stronger collaboration with state governments to strengthen primary healthcare services across Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this on Thursday at a meeting with state executives of NPHCDA in Abuja.

He said the new partnership was targeted at reducing the burden of preventable diseases in the states, stressing that the primary healthcare remains the foundation for making reasonable changes to Nigeria’s poor health indicators.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, who represented the state governors at the meeting, explained the importance of having a strong primary healthcare system.

The 2016 National Health Facility Report by the Ministry of Health identified the lack of some basic healthcare delivery equipment in some primary healthcare facilities across the country.

The report also attributed Nigeria’s huge burden of maternal and child mortality to the inefficiencies in the primary healthcare facilities.

On the sideline of the event, one of the development partners, Nkem Ene emphasised the need to monitor government activities in the health sector.