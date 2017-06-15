German Team Arrives Sochi For Confederations Cup

The German national football team arrived at their hotel in Sochi on Thursday afternoon for the Confederations Cup, having left Frankfurt in the morning under tight security.

The Confederations Cup features the champions of the six continental federations — Chile, Portugal, Cameroon, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand — as well as hosts Russia and the current world champions Germany.

The tournament starts on Saturday, June 17 and finishes on Sunday, July 2.

Matches will be played in St Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan and Sochi.

Germany will play their opening group B match against Australia in Sochi on Monday, June 19.