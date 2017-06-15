Gov Gaidem Approves Recruitment Of 70 Health Workers

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has approved the recruitment of 38 nurses who have just graduated from the state own Dr. Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu.

The approval was contained in a statement from the Director of Press to the governor, Abdullahi Bego.

According to the statement, the recruitment was aimed at boosting the state’s healthcare sector, “as the Gaidam-led administration continues with the biggest and most far-reaching expansion of the sector in the history of our state”.

The governor also approved the recruitment of 32 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) doctors, pharmacists, radiographers, and physiotherapists into the healthcare service with commensurate professional allowances.

Earlier, Governor Gaidem approved the recruitment of a total of 386 doctors, consultants, nurses and other categories of specialists and professional medical workers for the newly established Yobe University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), Damaturu., which has already commenced the provision of clinical services to the public.

The hospital had already commenced the provision of clinical services to the public in the state capital, North-East Nigeria.