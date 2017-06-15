Janowicz Knocks Out Dimitrov From Stuttgart Open

Channels Television
Updated June 15, 2017

French OpenSecond seed Grigor Dimitrov slumped to a 7-6 (4) 6-3 loss to world number 155 Jerzy Janowicz at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday.

Janowicz made the most of the momentary lapses in concentration by Dimitrov to book an unexpected quarter-final spot.

Earlier, number three seed Tomas Berdych beat Australian Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4) 6-2 to qualify for the last eight.

The Czech professional tennis player will face Feliciano Lopez in the quarter-final after the Spaniard beat France’s Jeremy Chardy 6-3 3-6 6-2.


