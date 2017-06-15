Makarfi PDP Faction Joins SDP To Contest In Osun Bye-Election

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented Mr Michael Falade as its candidate for the Osun West Senatorial District bye-election.

Mr Falade was presented on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital in South-West Nigeria.

The State Chairman of SDP, Mr Ademola Ishola, explained that the presentation of the candidate to the public became necessary in the face of the recent synergy between the faction of the PDP and the party.

According to him, the affirmation of Falade’s candidacy by the party was completed on Wednesday in Iwo, where all the SDP stalwarts resolved to make him the flag bearer of the party in the Osun West bye-election.

On his part, Falade described the synergy between the PDP faction and SDP as a “marriage of convenience”, and a better alternative in the seeming acrimony within the PDP.

He said the alliance that produced him as the candidate on the platform of SDP was tactically planned to have a better representation as a replacement for late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

“You will agree with me that the National Assembly is an arena of ideas and deep intellectual engagement, it requires experience and satisfactory knowledge. My experience as a former member of the House of Representatives with robust interaction with those at the red chamber put me on a right footing.

“I know what is going in all the local governments that constitute the senatorial district, it is going to be a serious business. We are going to put in everything humanly possible to win the election,” Falade said.

The former House of Representatives member represented Ede North/ Ede South/ Egbedore/ Ejigbo Federal Constituencies between 2007 and 2011 under the PDP.

Elsewhere, Senator Ali Modu Sherrif led PDP faction on Wednesday picked late Adeleke’s younger brother, Ademola as its candidate for the bye-election.

Adeleke, who was initially to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defected to PDP on Tuesday night while Senator Mudashir Husain emerged the APC flagbearer.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, July 8 for the bye-election, following the death of Senator Isaka Adeleke on April 23.