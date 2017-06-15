North Korea Marks World Blood Donor Day

North Korea held an event marking World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday June 14 in Pyongyang.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) were among the organisations represented at the event.

June 14 is the World Blood Donor Day which is initiated by the WHO to build awareness of importance of safe blood and blood donation.

This year’s theme of the campaign is “What can you do? Give blood. Give now. Give often”, according to WHO’s website.