Osinbajo Meets Emir Of Kano Behind Closed Doors

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, visited Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa today.

During the visit, the Emir and the Acting President held a meeting behind closed doors for over two hours at Professor Osinbajo’s wing of the State House.

At the end of the meeting, the Emir declined to comment when approached by State House correspondents and asked about the purpose of his visit to the villa.

This is the second time the Emir is visiting the Acting President in five months.

During his first visit in February, the Emir also declined to speak with State House correspondents.