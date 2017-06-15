Prince Harry Visits London’s Borough Market Following Attack

Britain’s Prince Harry visited London’s Borough Market on Thursday June 15 a day after it was reopened to the public following an attack by Islamist extremists.

The prince visited shops and stalls that had been closed for 11 days following the attack and spoke to traders about their businesses,he even tried some of the local produce on offer.

Eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in the market on June 3.

The market, which is one of London’s main tourist attractions, was closed to the public as police carried out an investigation into the attack.