Stuttgart Open: Berdych, Lopez Advance To Quarter-Finals

Channels Television
Updated June 15, 2017

Stuttgart Open: Berdych, Lopez Advance To Quarter-FinalsStuttgart Open number three seed Tomas Berdych beat Australian Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4) 6-2 on Thursday to book a place in the last eight.

The Czech professional tennis player will face Feliciano Lopez in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard beat France’s Jeremy Chardy 6-3 3-6 6-2.

The tournament sprung wide open on Wednesday after number one seed and 18-time grand slam champion Roger Federer crashed out to Tommy Haas in the second round after receiving a bye for the opening round.


More on Sports

German Team Arrives Sochi For Confederations Cup

Dennis Rodman Observes Basketball Training In Pyongyang

Bayern Signs France Midfielder Tolisso

Mayweather Confirms Fight With McGregor

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV