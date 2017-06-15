Stuttgart Open: Berdych, Lopez Advance To Quarter-Finals

Stuttgart Open number three seed Tomas Berdych beat Australian Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4) 6-2 on Thursday to book a place in the last eight.

The Czech professional tennis player will face Feliciano Lopez in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard beat France’s Jeremy Chardy 6-3 3-6 6-2.

The tournament sprung wide open on Wednesday after number one seed and 18-time grand slam champion Roger Federer crashed out to Tommy Haas in the second round after receiving a bye for the opening round.