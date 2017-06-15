Super Falcons Coach Florence Omagbemi Loses Son

Coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Florence Omagbemi has lost her 15-year-old son, Samson.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) posted on twitter that Samson died on Wednesday, June 14 and his death was announced on June 15.

Our prayers are with @NGSuper_Falcons Head Coach, Florence Omagbemi who lost her son, Samson, on Wednesday. May his soul rest in peace — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 15, 2017

Samson and one of his classmates reportedly got drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Effurun, Delta State, where they had gone for an after exam party.

The media officer for the Nigeria U-23 team, Timi Ebikagboro, announced the boys’ death via a Facebook post.

In 2016, Omagbemi was named interim coach of the national side, having previously been an assistant coach to the Nigeria women’s national under-20 football team.

She played for the national team for over a decade, appearing in four FIFA Women’s World Cups.

As captain, she won the Africa Women Cup of Nations with the Super Falcons on four occasions in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2004.