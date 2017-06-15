Super Falcons Coach Florence Omagbemi Loses Son

Channels Television
Updated June 15, 2017

Super Falcons Coach Florence Omagbemi Loses SonCoach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Florence Omagbemi has lost her 15-year-old son, Samson.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) posted on twitter that Samson died on Wednesday, June 14 and his death was announced on June 15.

Samson and one of his classmates reportedly got drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Effurun, Delta State, where they had gone for an after exam party.

The media officer for the Nigeria U-23 team, Timi Ebikagboro, announced the boys’ death via a Facebook post.

 

In 2016, Omagbemi was named interim coach of the national side, having previously been an assistant coach to the Nigeria women’s national under-20 football team.

She played for the national team for over a decade, appearing in four FIFA Women’s World Cups.

As captain, she won the Africa Women Cup of Nations with the Super Falcons on four occasions in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2004.


