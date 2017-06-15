TY Bello Set To Release Music Video For “Heaven Has Come”

Singer, songwriter, photographer and philanthropist Toyin Sokefun-Bello, better known as TY Bello, is set to release another music video titled “Heaven has come”.

This follows the release of her worship offering “Victory Is Won” which was produced by Samjazzy.

The music video “Heaven Has Come” is directed by Joel Kachi Benson.

In the course of her career, TY has won awards such as Best Female Video at the Sound City Music Video Awards 2009, she also won the Best New Act of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in 2008.

TY Bello, who loves to give back to the society, organises an annual photography exhibition to raise funds for orphans in Nigeria.

She is also the director of Link-a-child, an NGO dedicated to proliferating information on orphanages in Nigeria and seeking sponsorship on their behalf.

In 2016, she was behind one of the most memorable stories of the year after she found the bread seller-turned model Jumoke Orisaguna and shot her to fame.

She was also a former member of the defunct gospel band ‘Kush’ alongside Lara George.