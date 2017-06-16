Australia Optimistic About Confederations Cup

Australia held their first training session on Friday in Russia’s Sochi on the Black Sea coast ahead of the Confederations Cup where they face World Champions Germany in their opener.

The Socceroos have high hopes for the tournament despite losing 4-0 to Brazil in a friendly earlier this week.

“We are here just for the football, to win the tournament, to stay here till July 2nd and on July 3rd or 4th to get back to our clubs or on holiday,” defender Milos Degenek told a news conference in Sochi.

The Asian champions will be without captain, Mile Jedinak after he aggravated a groin injury in a World Cup qualifier this month.

Midfielder, Jackson Irvine, however, said there are young players in the squad ready to take on the leadership mantle.

The Socceroos will also face African champions, Cameroon and South American title holders Chile in the group stages of the tournament which is a warm-up event for the World Cup in Russia next year involving the continental champions.