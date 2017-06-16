Benue Govt Rescues 10 Girls Trafficked From IDP Camps

The Benue State government has rescued 10 girls who were trafficked to Lagos, Abuja and Edo State from internally displaced persons’ camps in the state.

The girls, who were displaced due to attacks by herdsmen on their communities, are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this in Makurdi, the state capital, while presenting the rescued minors to the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, who is in the state to flag off NAPTIP’s zonal awareness campaign against human trafficking.

The NAPTIP DG, who said Benue is one of the states were internal human trafficking is prevalent, disclosed that four people from the state were recently rescued from Burkina Faso, with over 300 traffickers already prosecuted.

Governor Ortom decried the inhumane treatment of the minors and pledged to support efforts by NAPTIP to rid the state of traffickers.

The NAPTIP Director General said the flag off of the zonal awareness campaign against trafficking is part of efforts to check the menace of human trafficking,