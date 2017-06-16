British PM Pledges Rehousing For People Displaced By London Fire

British Prime Minister, Theresa May pledged on Friday to rehouse people displaced from a London tower block within three weeks after it was burnt out by a raging inferno that started early on Wednesday morning.

May also committed £5 million to a relief effort and promised a public inquiry to establish the causes of the fire.

May was rushed away under heavy police guard on Friday as protesters shouted “Shame on you” after she met residents who live near the tower block where at least 30 people died.

Already under pressure after a botched snap election, May is facing widespread criticism for her response to the blaze.

