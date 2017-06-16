Deadlocked Cosby Jury Begins Fifth Day Of Deliberations

Jurors deciding Bill Cosby’s fate at his sexual assault trial resumed deliberations on Friday morning and will try to break a deadlock on all three charges.

After the jury sent a note on Thursday morning saying it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, Judge Steven O’Neill, in a state court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, instructed the panel to continue trying.

But the jurors failed to come to an agreement, after 40 hours of discussions.

Cosby, 79, is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004, after giving her pills that she says left her unable to thwart his advances.

The former star of the 1980’s TV hit “The Cosby Show” faces similar allegations from dozens of women, though only Constand’s claim has resulted in criminal charges. Cosby has denied every accusation and said his encounter with Constand was consensual.

The jury’s note, delivered a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Thursday, raised the possibility that the closely watched case might end in a mistrial, leaving it to prosecutors to decide whether to seek a retrial.

A hung jury would represent a clear victory for Cosby, who would avoid what could have been years in prison for three counts of aggravated indecent assault.