Escaped Georgia Inmates Captured

Channels Television
Updated June 16, 2017

Two inmates accused of shooting to death a pair of armed guards during an escape from a prison bus in Georgia were captured on Thursday in Tennessee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the capture of Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, in a statement on Twitter but provided no further information.

The inmates were caught following a car chase in Tennessee, one state to the north of Georgia, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said on Twitter.

The two men, who were serving time for armed robbery, escaped on Tuesday in rural Putnam County, about 70 miles (110 km) southeast of Atlanta, as they were being transported between two prison facilities with 31 other inmates.


