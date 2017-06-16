FG Seeks Increased Foreign Investment In Mining Sector

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi says foreign investors in the nation’s mining sector must be prepared to help Nigeria grow economically through their investments.

Speaking at an inaugural meeting of the Development Partner Coordination Group in Abuja, Dr. Fayemi said that any foreign investment in the sector must be prepared to help local operations.

Dr. Fayemi, however, observed that the sector is growing despite the recession adding that the President, Muhammadu Buhari had given him the mandate to return the it to the major revenue earner for the country.