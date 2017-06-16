Golden State Warriors Celebrate NBA Championship With Parade

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Oakland on Thursday to celebrate the Golden State Warriors and their recent National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

Finals most valuable player Kevin Durant, celebrating his first NBA title, waved to fans and point guard Steph Curry held aloft the Larry O’Brien trophy as the vehicles filled with team and staff rolled through throngs of cheering fans.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win their second NBA Championship in three seasons with a 4-1 finals series victory.