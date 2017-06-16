Golden State Warriors Celebrate NBA Championship With Parade

Channels Television
Updated June 16, 2017

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Oakland on Thursday to celebrate the Golden State Warriors and their recent National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

Finals most valuable player Kevin Durant, celebrating his first NBA title, waved to fans and point guard Steph Curry held aloft the Larry O’Brien trophy as the vehicles filled with team and staff rolled through throngs of cheering fans.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win their second NBA Championship in three seasons with a 4-1 finals series victory.


More on Sports

Claudio Ranieri Takes Over As Coach At Nantes

Janowicz Knocks Out Dimitrov From Stuttgart Open

Super Falcons Coach Florence Omagbemi Loses Son

Putin Suggests Russian League Has Too Many Foreign Players

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV